BY THE NUMBERS: What's left in the final three days of the 2022 General Assembly

According to a report from the Office of Legislative Legal Services, 240 bills of the total 657 introduced this session, still await resolution.

DENVER — It's going to be a busy three days.

The 2022 General Assembly must adjourn by law by midnight on Wednesday. But there's still a lot of work to be done.

According to Monday's report from the Office of Legislative Legal Services, 240 bills, or more than a third of the total 657 introduced this session, still await resolution.

The backlog remains worse in the House than in the Senate, with 150 bills on the House's plate versus 90 in the Senate.

As of last Wednesday, the number of bills awaiting resolution stood at 303, so the two chambers have only finished work on 63 bills since then.

One thing to watch is the number of bills postponed indefinitely this week. So far this session, 109 bills have been killed, and that's only up by five from a week ago.

