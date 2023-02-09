3-day waiting period for gun purchases starts Sunday in Colorado

Colorado legislators passed the law in April.

DENVER — Beginning on Sunday, Coloradans will have to wait at least three days after purchasing a firearm to receive it.

The new state law requires gun sellers to wait three days to deliver a gun to a purchaser, or wait for an approved background check if the check takes longer than three days.

Proponents say delaying access to firearms is meant to prevent impulsive acts of violence, including suicides. Last year, 690 Coloradans committed suicide with firearms, accounting for more than half of all suicides in the state. The year before, Colorado had the sixth-highest suicide rate in the country.

“I have experienced firsthand how a ‘cooling off’ period can save someone's life when they are in crisis and trying to purchase a firearm,” said Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, who sponsored the waiting period bill. “My son is still with us today because his background check was delayed when he went to a local gun store, and I am forever grateful he did not have instant access to a firearm that day.”

