COLORADO, USA — Hi, I'm Marshall Zelinger, the politics guy for 9NEWS and Next with Kyle Clark.

I've always said I'm a political reporter for those who don't eat, drink and sleep politics.

We want to know what type of politics you're most interested in. What's going to impact your vote this year? What do you need input on? How can we be a resource for your 2020 decision?

This survey may seem overwhelming. It's much easier than first glance.

Let us know how much or how little you care to share. The more you tell us, the better our coverage can relate to you.

If you'd like to be considered for an interview as part of our 2020 coverage, please let us know by checking that box at the end of the survey. Just be sure to leave your email address!

Thanks for taking the time!

