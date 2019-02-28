DENVER — Advocates for zero waste delivered petitions signed by thousands of Colorado residents to legislators Thursday, calling on them to take action to tackle plastic pollution.

They want legislators to take action to reduce waste from single-use plastic bags, straws, cutlery, condiment packets, cups and to-go containers, according to a release from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG)

"In Colorado, we contribute about a million foam cups, three million plastic straws and 4.5 million plastic bags per day to our waste stream," said Danny Katz, the CoPIRG Director. "That's plastic that's going to take hundreds of years to ever get rid of."

Activists want the state to take action or pave the way for local communities to by restricting or banning the use of single-use plastic items.

The Colorado Public Interest Research Group is a non-profit, non-partisan, public interest advocacy group. One thing CoPirg said it wanted to see was restrictions on plastic straws. Earlier this week, the House Energy and Environment Committee voted to indefinitely postpone a bill on that issue.

RELATED: Proposed plastic straw regulation bill defeated in Legislature

The proposal would have banned the distribution of plastic straws at restaurants. They would have been available by request only.

"Nothing that we use for a few minutes in 2019 should still be polluting our environment in 2219, but that's the case because plastic, it doesn't biodegrade," Katz said.

Advocates say it's a big concern because a lot of those small, single-use items can't be recycled. Only 12 percent of waste in Colorado is recycled, according to the group Eco-Cycle.

"We can't recycle a lot of our plastics, like our straws and our lids and many different types of plastics, there just isn't a market for it. It's very hard to collect," said Randy Moorman with Eco-Cycle. "It's very hard to collect so it ends up in our landfill or our environment."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS



