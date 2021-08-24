Adams County commissioners opt out of mask mandate

At a meeting Tuesday morning the commissioners approved the opt-out in a 3-2 vote.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Commissioners didn't plan to take up the issue of a mask mandate during its meeting Tuesday morning, but the topic was added to the agenda after a crowd of people showed up clearly wanting the issue discussed.

Ultimately after hearing public comments, the commissioners voted 3-2 to join Douglas County in opting out of the mask mandate from the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), which oversees Douglas, Adams, and Arapahoe Counties.

The mandate is included in a public health order (PHO) that went into effect on Aug. 23. It requires masking for staff and children in childcare centers and schools that serve students ages 2-to-12.

The decision follows the endorsement by Tri-County of recent federal guidance that recommends mask wearing in public areas with high rates of community transmission.

Last week the Douglas County commissioners voted to opt out of the mandate, but the Douglas County School District said it would still follow the TCHD health order and require masks.

When the pandemic hit last year, Douglas County commissioners argued that the mandates were put in place by unelected officials.

On Tuesday, the Adams County Board of commissioners, which leans more Democratic, appeared to criticize the health department for allowing the opt out provision.

Commissioner Lynn Baca said she favors a mask mandate and encouraged her fellow commissioners to consider forming a new health department.

"I still believe in masks. It was under the state health order under Polis that we were able to have in-person learning," Baca said of the last school year. "I believe the mask mandate may not go far enough.. and I also believe that we are not that beginning at bottom of a mountain of COVID who is still the enemy."

Baca, however, still voted in favor of opting out.

"I am going to vote in favor today of the opt out option for Adams County, with the long term that we send a message to Tri-County Health that opt out no longer works for us," Baca said.

Now in both Adams and Douglas counties, it's up to schools to decide if they'll abide by the public health order.

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners will hold a study session to discuss the County’s options related to the PHO on Monday, Aug. 30 beginning at 1 p.m.

The session will be live-streamed, and the Board is encouraging County residents to submit their opinions about this issue ahead of the session by completing a brief feedback form before Aug. 28.

Arapahoe County Commissioners have already received many comments from residents in support of and against opting out of the public health order, and the Board will review all resident feedback prior to the Aug. 30 meeting.