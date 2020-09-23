Ahead of any potential SCOTUS battle on Roe v. Wade, Coloradans set to vote on 22-week abortion ban

Proposition 115 would restrict women in Colorado from getting abortions after 22 weeks, or about five months.

DENVER — While much of the national conversation is around Roe v. Wade and what might happen as a SCOTUS nominee battle plays out in Washington, Colorado voters will make a choice about restricting certain abortions in November.

Proposition 115 would restrict women in Colorado from getting abortions after 22 weeks, or about five months. The initiative does make an exception if a doctor believes an abortion is necessary to save a woman's life, but not for victims of rape, incest or human trafficking.

At this moment, Colorado is one of seven states with no restrictions of when women can get abortions. Alaska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont -- and Washington, D.C. -- also don't have restrictions.

The controversial issue once again has people within the medical community divided. Advocates on both sides of the argument said they're looking out for the health and safety of women.

Dr. Warren Hern who specializes in outpatient abortion services in Boulder argues abortion is sometimes what can save a woman's life, specifically if they develop pre-eclampsia or if there are fetal abnormalities.

"I’m not an abortion dispensing machine," Hern said. "I’m a physician of practicing medicine. And so the patient’s safety is the main thing. Her desire, what she wants to do, and her recommendation by her own physician – these are the things that really help us decide what to do and how to help the woman."

Hern said he has seen patients as young as 11 years old who were victims of rape, incest or human trafficking. He argued abortion is a "fundamental component of women's health care in the 21st century."

"This is basically an assault on women’s access to health care that’s appropriate," Hern said. "There’s no magical number of 22, or 23 or 24 weeks. So, how did they pick that? They picked it out of a hat. It has no relationship to reality. It has no relationship to medical needs and it’s an assault on women’s freedom to choose and freedom of access to basic important health care."

On the opposite side of this debate, Tom Perille, a physician and the head of the medical advisory team for the group Due Date Too Late, said 22 weeks was chosen after he said research showed that's when a fetus could survive apart from its mother. That timeline is still debated in the medical community, but Perille says it wasn't an arbitrary decision. He called the measure a "modest restriction."

"We feel that abortion after 22 weeks is extreme and there are good alternatives," Perille said. "This was a choice based on the fact that these babies can be born, and survive and have full lives."

Perille said Proposition 115 appropriately balances a woman's right to choose to have an abortion as well as the health and safety of everyone involved. He said victims of rape, incest or human trafficking should be allowed to have an abortion if they choose and said five months is enough time to make that decision.

However, Perille disagreed with Hern about what are life-saving measures after women have been pregnant for more than five months.

"I’ve talked to international experts in OBGYN and they all agree that if you have a healthy urgency or emergency after five months, you deliver the baby and that’s the way to resolve the pregnancy related issue," Perille said. "There’s no reason you have to kill the baby. You just deliver it. You have to end the pregnancy, but you don’t have to end it by abortion. You just end it by delivery."

If Proposition 115 becomes law, performing an abortion after 22 weeks would be a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine ranging from $500 to $5,000 and not by jail time. Women who receive an abortion could not be charged with a crime under this particular initiative, but medical professionals who perform them would have their medical licenses suspended by the Colorado Medical Board for at least three years.

Nationally, a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, left in the wake of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has sparked more conversation around abortion rights.

If a nominee selected by President Donald Trump succeeds her, the court would shift firmly to the right and would likely be more receptive to state laws restricting access to abortion. Ginsburg repeatedly sided with pro-choice advocates.