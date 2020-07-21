All-female leadership elected to Denver City Council

DENVER — At Monday's City Council meeting, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore was named president and Councilwoman Jamie Torres was elected president pro tem, making the council's leadership all female.
"I am honored and humbled to have been voted as President of Denver City Council tonight by my colleagues," Gilmore said in a Facebook post following the vote. "Thank you to the citizens of Denver for your ongoing engagement, and I look forward to working with you to amplify your voices!"
Gilmore was elected to Denver City Council in 2015, and re-elected in 2019. She represents Far Northeast Denver District 11, also known as the Front Door to Denver.
Torres took office as the Denver City Council Member representing District 3, Denver’s westside, on July 15, 2019.
