Former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff is expected to jump into the 2020 race for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's seat as soon as Monday, joining a growing field of Democrats hoping to challenge a Republican incumbent considered among next year's most vulnerable GOP senators, Colorado Politics has learned.

In appearances at Democratic county reorganization meetings Saturday, Romanoff stopped short of officially announcing his candidacy. But he previewed his campaign by outlining policy disagreements with Gardner and invited supporters to sign up for "news from this next venture" using their cell phones or by contacting volunteers bearing clipboards.

Recalling that he served with Gardner in the Colorado House, Romanoff told Douglas County Democrats: "I disagree with him on just about every issue that’s at stake over the next two years.

"Cory Gardner voted to slash Medicare; I think we ought to expand it to everyone," he said. "Cory Gardner describes the Green New Deal as a lot of red tape; I think it is our last, best chance to rescue the planet. Cory Gardner has showered billions of tax dollars on those at the top; I think we ought to provide a leg up to those in the middle and at the bottom."

