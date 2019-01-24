WASHINGTON -- Colorado’s delegation in Congress is being criticized by an advocacy group for the thousands of dollars in campaign donations that several of the state's elected officials have received from the marijuana industry.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, one of the Congress members mentioned by the group, responded by noting that cannabis is a "legitimate business in the state of Colorado" that has been legalized by the state's voters "not once but twice."

Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit group co-founded by former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy that opposes marijuana legalization, this week released partial data (presented as an online tracking tool) on campaign contributions made to members of Congress in Colorado and other states by what SAM considers cannabis-industry donors in recent years.

"These elected officials have decided to put the addiction-for-profit interests of Big Pot over the interest of public health and safety," said Kevin Sabet, SAM’s president. "We at SAM have been actively following the flow of money from the industry to elected officials and now the public can see if their member of Congress has been bought and paid for by Big Marijuana and its Big Tobacco investors."

Read more at Colorado Politics.