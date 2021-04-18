Supreme Court accepts Arapahoe County judge's resignation for misconduct, N-word use

Chase repeatedly used the slur in a conversation with two court employees, one of whom was Black who said the statements were "a stab through my heart each time.”

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — In a stunning order that the Colorado Supreme Court released on Friday, the justices accepted the resignation of Arapahoe County District Court Judge Natalie T. Chase for racist behavior, workplace misconduct and name-calling toward a fellow judge.

>> The video aired above on April 1 when the state's first and only black justice died.

"You acknowledge that your use of the N-word does not promote public confidence in the judiciary and creates the appearance of impropriety," the court wrote to Chase in an unsigned decision. "Although not directed at any person, saying the N-word has a significant negative effect on the public’s confidence in integrity of and respect for the judiciary."

Chase is a 2014 appointee of then-Gov. John Hickenlooper. She previously was a criminal defense, domestic relations and estate planning attorney. As a judge in the 18th Judicial District of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, she handled domestics relations cases.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.