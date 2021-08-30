Tri-County Health to reconsider its opt-out policy, school mask mandate

Arapahoe County commissioners will meet Monday to talk about their options, while Tri-County Health will meet later in the day to reconsider its opt-out policy.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Tri-County Health Department's mask mandate is the subject of two meetings Monday, as Arapahoe County considers whether to join Douglas and Adams counties in opting out of the mandate.

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) mandate was included in a public health order (PHO) that went into effect Aug. 23. It requires masking for staff and children in child-care centers and schools that serve students ages 2-to-12.

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners will hold a study session at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the county's options regarding that public health order. The board encouraged residents to submit their opinions ahead of time in support of and against opting out out of the order.

The study session will be livestreamed at this link.

The meeting comes after Douglas County and Adams County commissioners voted to opt out of the TCHD mask mandate, while the Douglas County School District said it would still follow the public health order and require masks. Adams 12 Five Star Schools also announced it didn't plan to change its mask policy, despite the Adams County commissioners' vote.

Later on Monday, at 4 p.m., TCHD will hold a special meeting of its Board of Health to reconsider its current opt-out police and the school mask mandate.

According to the current opt-out policy, counties can opt out of the public health order on masks, but that doesn't prevent schools from independently requiring masks.

The TCHD board meeting will be held via Zoom.