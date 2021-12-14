Final Tri-County Health member voting on resolution to leave

Arapahoe County would be the third and final county to announce its intention to leave, but it could continue with the health department in a different form.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) could lose the last of its three-member counties on Tuesday as the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners prepares to vote on a resolution to leave the health department.

According to the proposed resolution, Arapahoe County would declare its intention to withdraw from the public health agency effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Arapahoe would join Douglas and Adams counties by contracting TCHD's services through the end of next year while evaluating options for providing public health services.

One option includes continuing with TCHD after Dec. 31, 2022 as a legal entity in some form other than a multi-county district public health agency, so that TCHD can continue to exist and provide services to one or more counties, according to the resolution.

The Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners plans to consult with residents, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit partners including TCHD before making a decision.

TCHD will continue to provide core services to Douglas County as it moves to separate and form its own health department.

As part of an intergovernmental agreement signed by the two sides on Sept. 25, TCHD will provide those services through the end of 2022.

Douglas County COVID-19 services began transitioning on Nov. 22 from TCHD to Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) according to an amended Intergovernmental Agreement signed in November.

During the transition, TCHD and DCHD are continuing to proactively coordinate to ensure the continuation of COVID-19 services, including coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

DCHD is not providing COVID-19 services directly but instead contracting them out to Jogan Health Solutions (JHS), area health and medical consulting provider.

JHS is taking over services including:

Case investigation

Contact tracing

Isolation and quarantine guidance

Outbreak services

Case management for individuals in isolation or quarantine

In October, the Adams County Board of Commissioners brought forward a resolution at to provide notice of the decision to leave the department, according to a statement.

“Douglas County’s decisions left us no choice but to re-evaluate the future of public health services in Adams County,” said Adams County Commissioner and Board Chair Eva Henry in a news release. “As a result, Adams County must determine the best option to move ahead for a health board and services provided to residents.”

Adams County said per its legal obligation, it will remain part of TCHD through December 2022.

"Starting January 2023, Adams County will have its own health department structure in place," the county said in the release. "There will be no disruption of services to Adams County residents during this transition."

TCHD Executive Director Dr. John Douglas says he needs to keep his staff of 400, including some employees may not have work after 2022 when current contracts with all three counties are set to expire. He also has to fill any open jobs that may seem lame duck.

"You know, I'm already hearing the anecdotes of, 'You know I'd love to work for Tri-County, but I'm not going to interview for that job a applied for because it's too uncertain,'" Douglas told 9NEWS.

He does not plan to overwork current staff, but he may have to pivot to continue functioning for the one and a half million people Tri-County still serves.

"We'll probably have to judicially trim back services. Well, what does that mean? Well, it means a clinic that was open five days a week, maybe it's only three days," Douglas said.

