Arizona Republican Kari Lake set to keynote Colorado GOP's annual fundraising dinner

DENVER — Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who refused to concede after narrowly losing the 2022 race for governor, is set to headline the Colorado GOP's annual fundraising dinner in November, state Republican Chairman Dave Williams announced on Tuesday.

The party's 2023 Centennial Dinner is scheduled for Nov. 4 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center & Spa in Loveland.

Williams said the state GOP has invited all "major" Republican presidential candidates to address the crowd at what could be the first opportunity to reach a large number of potential Colorado delegates ahead of next year's Super Tuesday primary on March 5.

Tickets to the fundraising dinner range from $125 for a single meal up to $14,650 to sponsor a table of 10 with access to a VIP reception.

A former TV news anchor and steadfast supporter of former President Donald Trump, Lake is expected to announce her candidacy for the Arizona Senate seat held by Kyrsten Sinema, an independent and former Democrat, as early as next month, Politico reported last week.

Colorado Politics.

