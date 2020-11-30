Denver crews conduct homeless camp sweep in RiNo

Denver health officials said conditions at the camp presented hazards to the people living there.

DENVER — City of Denver crews on Monday morning cleared and cleaned a camp occupied by those experiencing homelessness near 29th Street and Arkins Court in Denver's River North (RiNo) Arts District.

Advocacy group Denver Homeless Out Loud said 300 people experiencing homelessness live at the camp.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) spokesperson Nancy Kuhn said the cleanup aims to address "deteriorating conditions and encumbrances in the public right of way."

Kuhn said DOTI posted a notice of the cleanup seven days ago.

The site surrounds a vacant lot of land and is next to the Cross Roads Shelter and South Platte River, according to Denver Homeless Out Loud.

"Outreach teams have been visiting the area in advance to connect people to services, shelter and housing and that work continues today," Kuhn wrote in an email to 9NEWS.

