Director named for state Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives

Julian will serve as a liaison to tribal nations and indigenous communities in Colorado on issues related to missing and murdered indigenous relatives.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Arron Julian has been hired as director of the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives within the Division of Criminal Justice.

His first day was Nov. 21, 2022. The office, one of more than a dozen new offices and agencies added to state government by the General Assembly and the Polis administration in the past three years, was established through Senate Bill 22-150.

While the office is required by law to recommend legislative or agency actions regarding missing or murdered indigenous relatives, the law does not require the office to report on its activities through the legislature's governmental oversight system, known as the annual SMART Act hearings that begin in January.

Julian's annual salary is $97,500. The office's funding, according to the fiscal analysis, is $619,889, including $540,000 in general funds, and is expected to hire 4.5 full-time equivalent employees in the 2022-23 budget year.

