Arvada City Council to hold public hearing on proposed 112,000-square-foot Amazon warehouse

The company has submitted a proposal to build a delivery center at 6730 Indiana St. that neighbors have been vocal against.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada City Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting Monday night on a proposal from Amazon to build a 112,485-square-foot delivery center and more than 1,100 parking spaces that neighbors have vocally opposed.

The warehouse would be built at 6730 Indiana St. and would be much smaller than the company's fulfillment centers, which are usually about a million square feet.

The proposal from Amazon and real-estate developer Scannell Properties, dubbed Project Indiana, is for the warehouse, 862 van parking spaces and 291 employee parking spaces on 33 acres just south of Maple Valley Park.

The City of Arvada would need to annex and rezone about a third of the land needed to accommodate the facility. The annexed land would include the park, which would be designated as open space.

A petition related to the annexation is set for a vote on Monday night, and first readings will be held for zoning ordinances related to the proposal.

>Video from April: Amazon wants to build a 112,000-square-foot warehouse in Arvada.

The facility would operate farther down the supply chain from a fulfillment center, as a last stop for items being loaded into trucks and sent out for delivery.

About 14 semi trucks would make deliveries to the facility per day, according to the city, and Amazon estimated that about 215 delivery vans would operate out of the center, with more around the holidays.

The city also said the facility, which would result in a $30 million investment in Arvada, would employ about 325 workers during normal operations and 750 during the holidays.

Amazon representatives, including Economic Policy Manager Stephen Maduli-Williams, have said delivery vans would not be coming and going from the facility during rush hour.

That hasn't stopped residents from arguing that the proposed facility isn't compatible with the area and would disrupt the ecosystem of nearby Maple Valley Park. They also expressed concerns over how the facility would affect neighborhood traffic and storm drainage.

Opponents of the project formed Protect Maple Valley Park. The group said that annexing the park and using it as a buffer between the facility and residential areas isn't an acceptable use of a public park.

Rather, the group proposed an alternative to the Amazon facility that would include more green space and a smaller, walkable development with locally owned businesses and restaurants.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.