Aurora city council approves jail time for shoplifters

A divided Aurora city council approved a plan to require minimum jail sentences for people convicted of stealing $300 or more in retail merchandise.

AURORA, Colo. — A plan to require minimum jail sentences of three days for people convicted of stealing $300 or more worth of retail goods continued to divide Aurora’s City Council on Monday but still secured final approval. The policy takes effect in roughly 30 days.

Council gave early approval to the bill Sept. 12. The bill sponsor, Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, said the city needs to focus on victims of retail theft and pursue stricter penalties to deter crime.

“And stop doing everything in our power to help the criminals,” she said.

Councilmembers Alison Coombs, Juan Marcano. Ruben Medina and Crystal Murillo voted against the ordinance, after a lengthy exchange between Marcano and Jurinsky debating the true costs of the proposal and its effectiveness at driving down retail crime.

