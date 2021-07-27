Aurora City Council fails to fill vacancy for third time after 8 hours, nearly 100 rounds of voting

Throughout the meetings, the only thing both sides of council have agreed on is that they do not like the way the appointment has gone.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council once again failed to fill its Ward Two vacancy Monday after nearly 100 rounds of voting over eight hours resulted in ties.

After 3 a.m., the council postponed the decision to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Monday’s marathon meeting came after the council failed to fill the vacancy during its last two meetings on July 12 and June 28. The meetings saw 38 and 14 rounds of tied votes respectively.

In each meeting, council members Alison Coombs, Allison Hiltz, Angela Lawson, Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo voted for Democratic candidate Ryan Ross, while Francoise Bergan, Marsha Berzins, Curtis Gardner, Dave Gruber and Mayor Mike Coffman voted for Republican candidate Steve Sundberg.

Throughout the meetings, the only thing both sides of council have agreed on is that they do not like the way the appointment has gone.

“We are looking so unprofessional,” Berzins said Monday. “I’m getting emails going, ‘y’all are being so childish.’ This is embarrassing. This is really embarrassing.”

“I completely agree,” Marcano said in response. “I think it is embarrassing to try to use a vacancy to flip a majority on council.”

