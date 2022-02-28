Aurora City Council discussing proposed urban camping ban

The ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is discussing a proposed camping ban during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora. It would also require a seven-day notice before an unauthorized camp is swept or shut down.

The city may also be required to have shelter space available for every person in the camp before sweeping it, depending on whether a separate resolution passes.

Monday's meeting featured nearly 50 people speaking out both in favor of and against the ban.

Mayor Mike Coffman previously introduced a camping ban in May 2021, but that proposal failed in repeated 5-5 tie votes, the Denver Gazette reports. In November, the City Council flipped from an even party split to a Republican majority, with six of the 10 members leaning right.

Denver has had an urban camping ban in place since 2012.

