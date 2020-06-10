Commission upholds firing of Aurora officer for driving with hobbled woman on floorboard of patrol car

Former Aurora Officer Levine Huffine drove for 21 minutes with Shataean Kelly crying for help from an inverted position in his vehicle.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Civil Service Commission on Tuesday upheld the firing of former Aurora Police (APD) Officer Levi Huffine, saying he "blatantly disregarded" the safety of a woman he had detained and transported to jail.

The decision follows a three-day hearing last week in which body-worn camera footage was shown depicting Shataeah Kelly crying for help from an inverted position on the floorboard of the patrol vehicle. Kelly had been detained on Aug. 27, 2019 on municipal charges resulting from a fight, charges that were later dropped.

(Warning: The video below contains graphic language and content that some viewers may find disturbing.)

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson fired Huffine in February for the August 2019 incident.

Kelly was placed into a soft restraint hobble and slid onto the floorboard of the patrol vehicle with her head on the floor for about 21 minutes, the notice says.

"Twenty minutes passed by, she was in there; I'm sorry, it was a mistake, but I had no idea she was in an inverted position in the back of my car," Huffine testified last Thursday.

Huffine testified that he never looked over his shoulder into the backseat and that if he had, he would have been able to see that she was not where she was supposed to be in the seat. He also testified that he heard Kelly say she had fallen onto the floor and chose to ignore that statement.

Video shown during day one of the hearing on Tuesday shows Kelly repeatedly begging for help while her head is pinned to the floorboard during a 21-minute ride.

“Please don’t let me die right here officer, officer, please lift me up, this hurts,” Kelly is heard saying while she’s in a hobbled position with her hands and legs restrained.

“I’m about to break my neck,” Kelly goes on to say from an inverted position.

Last Tuesday, Wilson laid out her reasoning for firing Huffine. She called what occurred “beyond human decency.”

Following the incident, the police department made a change in policy to forbid officers from transporting detainees in hobbles in the back of the patrol cars.