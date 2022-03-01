Aurora Municipal Court jury trials postponed in January

The City of Aurora said the postponement of jury trials is a public health precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Municipal Court has ordered all of its jury trials scheduled between Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 27 be postponed.

The city said anyone that has a jury trial scheduled through Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Aurora Municipal Court should not come to the courthouse in person.

The Jury Trial Status Conferences before the trial date remain as currently scheduled and require an appearance by WebEx for rescheduling of the trial date. The WebEx address for the Jury Trial Status Conference is auroragov.webex.com/meet/div06.

Anyone who has received a jury summons or have been rescheduled for jury service at the Aurora Municipal Court with a reporting date of Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday, Jan. 27 is excused from jury service.

The city said all Aurora Municipal Court trials to a judge (bench trials) remain unchanged and all parties must appear in person as currently scheduled. All other current docket settings remain unchanged.

For additional information, including procedures, WebEx links and the current status of court operations, visit auroragov.org/courts.

