Camping ban to be proposed in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced Monday he will be proposing a camping ban for the city.
Coffman said the ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora is already drafted and will be introduced on Thursday, May 20.
However, he said he wants to work with the City Attorney's office to ensure that it is compliant with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.
> Above video from January: Coffman says Aurora won't move forward with camping ban for now.
"I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld," Coffman added.
In January, Coffman said he was suspending any move toward a camping ban in Aurora until he was better able to understand the impact of such a ban.
Coffman said at the time that Denver "has a camping ban and a significant encampment problem while Aurora does not have a camping ban and only has a modest problem."
"I think the question that I have to answer is whether or not a camping ban actually aggravates the problem because there are so many requirements that a camping ban must meet in order to survive a court challenge," he said in the tweet.
Starting in late December, Coffman spent a week undercover as a person experiencing homelessness, a decision that some local leaders criticized as a publicity stunt. Coffman lived on the streets of Denver and Aurora, where he posed as a person experiencing homeless without any money or food.
Afterward, Coffman said he hoped the experience would help him better understand the issue of homelessness ahead of a planned meeting with other local leaders.
