Camping ban to be proposed in Aurora

Mayor Mike Coffman is renewing an effort to implement a camping ban, after saying in January that he was working to better understand the impact it would have.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced Monday he will be proposing a camping ban for the city.

Coffman said the ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora is already drafted and will be introduced on Thursday, May 20.

However, he said he wants to work with the City Attorney's office to ensure that it is compliant with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

Above video from January: Coffman says Aurora won't move forward with camping ban for now.



"I also want to make sure that the proposed camping ban meets the conditions spelled out in court decisions where camping bans have been challenged and were upheld," Coffman added.

Proposed Camping Ban Ordinance for the City of Aurora to be Introduced on Thursday



I will be introducing an ordinance prohibiting camping in the City of Aurora on Thursday. The proposal is already drafted but I want to work with our City Attorney's office to make sure… (1/3) — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) May 17, 2021

That the proposed camping ban is compliant with the CDC guidelines that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and are still in effect. (2/3) — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) May 17, 2021

In January, Coffman said he was suspending any move toward a camping ban in Aurora until he was better able to understand the impact of such a ban.

Coffman said at the time that Denver "has a camping ban and a significant encampment problem while Aurora does not have a camping ban and only has a modest problem."

"I think the question that I have to answer is whether or not a camping ban actually aggravates the problem because there are so many requirements that a camping ban must meet in order to survive a court challenge," he said in the tweet.

Starting in late December, Coffman spent a week undercover as a person experiencing homelessness, a decision that some local leaders criticized as a publicity stunt. Coffman lived on the streets of Denver and Aurora, where he posed as a person experiencing homeless without any money or food.

Afterward, Coffman said he hoped the experience would help him better understand the issue of homelessness ahead of a planned meeting with other local leaders.

