The city of Aurora is electing a new mayor Tuesday in its municipal election which is part of Colorado's off-year election.

Because Aurora sits in three counties, residents will vote in their specific county: Adams, Arapahoe or Douglas.

Results as of 7 p.m.: (these are not final and considered unofficial)

Marsha Berzins (councilmember): 4,542 or 11.1%

Mike Coffman (former U.S. Rep.): 16,102 or 39.4%

Ryan L. Frazier (former city councilmember): 6,752 or 16.5%

Omar Montgomery (local NAACP president): 12,803 or 31.3%

Renie Roberta Peterson (former councilmember): 666 or 1.6%

Tiffany Grays (write-In): 0 or 0%

Council members in Ward IV, V, VI and a member at large will also be elected, you can find the results here.

RELATED: How to find local results

If Frazier is elected, Aurora would be the largest city in the U.S. led by a former Republican turned Independent/Unaffiliated. Las Vegas and San Antonio are larger cities with unaffiliated mayors. Mayor Goodman of Las Vegas has been independent for a decade but was previously a Democrat. Mayor Nirenberg of San Antonio is unaffiliated but currently allied with Democrats and endorsed by the Democratic Party.

RELATED: Coffman sets apparent fundraising record in Aurora race

RELATED: Voter Guide 2019: Everything you need to know for the November election in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS