Aurora names Vanessa Wilson new police chief; department’s first female in the role

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council at its meeting Monday night voted 10-1 to approve the appointment of Vanessa Wilson as the new chief of the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Wilson is the current interim chief for APD and has been so since earlier this year. She has 23 years of experience in the department.

City Manager Jim Twombly recommended Wilson for the position.

Mayor Mike Coffman said he believes she is the right choice, has taken strong actions since stepping in as interim and is committed to listening to the community.

Wilson will be the department’s first female police chief. In 2015, she was the first female to attain the rank of division chief in the department and was the first female to serve in the position of Aurora Interim Police Chief.

“I am honored, humbled and energized by the trust the city manager, mayor and council have placed in me,” Wilson said in a news release from the city. “Aurora is a city that has experienced many triumphs and tragedies, and we sit at a crossroads for our city’s future. ... We will be a transparent partner dedicated to making Aurora a safer city for all, with respect for our diversity, an embrace of unity and continual conversation about how we can do better.”

Wilson steps in during a turbulent time for the department – APD has been under fire for its role in the death of Elijah McClain, a photo scandal related to the McClain case and an officer reportedly found drunk and slumped over in his patrol car. The department has also been scrutinized for its response to recent protests over the death of McClain.

The nationwide search for a new police chief began in January 2020 after the deputy chief, Paul O'Keefe, who was supposed to take over the top job on an interim basis, withdrew his name and announced plans to retire instead. Wilson was named interim police chief instead.

In a town hall in June where the community could ask the four candidates questions, Wilson spoke about hitting a glass ceiling and not expecting to be named interim chief.

She said moving forward, she hopes the community is ready for more broken ceilings. She added that implicit bias needs to be addressed and when someone calls in a suspicious person, it should never be for the color of someone's skin.

During her time as interim, Wilson has taken steps to change policies regarding police use of force within APD.

Council members in Monday's meeting stressed this is just the beginning of change needed within the department.

“I believe Vanessa is the right person with the right skills to lead the Aurora Police Department at this time," Twombly said. "As a city and as a nation we are facing unprecedented calls for police reform and improvement. As interim chief she has already taken steps to begin to restore trust between the department and the community. With more than 23 years of varied roles in the Aurora Police Department, Wilson has extensive experience in not only law enforcement, but importantly, relating to and serving a complex and diverse community. We heard from members of the community that she has the qualities that Aurora needs today and in the future.”