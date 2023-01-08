Aurora City Council approves first reading of reserve officer proposal

The proposal passed its first reading with a 9 to 1 vote and will get a second vote on August 14.

AURORA, Colo. — In a 9 to 1 vote Monday, the Aurora City Council approved a proposal to bring back a reserve officer program.

Monday's vote was the first reading of the proposed ordinance. Councilors still have to vote on the ordinance upon a second reading, scheduled for August 14.

Aurora had a similar program nearly 20 years ago, but got rid of the program back in 2005.

Now that the Aurora Police Department (APD) is seeing a staff shortage, Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky proposed bringing the program back using unpaid officers. Jurinksy said that the police department requested the return of the reserve officer program.

APD had 68 vacancies last month, with 11 officers leaving in May.

Current city employees, retired city employees and people with at least five years of law enforcement experience, without disciplinary records, can be reserve officers.

Candidates will have to go through six weeks of training and get state certified. The candidates will report to Aurora's Police Chief just like any other APD officer.

There are currently 230 reserve officers throughout Colorado.

