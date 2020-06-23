Aurora Police chief finalists to participate in town hall

You can watch the town hall beginning at 7 tonight inside this article.

AURORA, Colo. — The four finalists looking to take over as chief of the Aurora Police Department (APD) will take part in a virtual town hall Tuesday where they'll answer community questions.

Last week, APD announced its finalists for the post. They are:

Marcus Dudley Jr., a commander with Aurora Police.

Alexander Jones, a colonel and bureau chief with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Avery Moore, assistant police chief with the Dallas Police Department.

Vanessa Wilson, the current interim chief for Aurora Police.

>the video above is from when the finalists were named

All four will attend the town hall which is scheduled to take place from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Once it begins it will can be viewed in the video player above, through the 9NEWS app or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Ahead of the meeting, questions are being accepted from residents at AuroraGov.org/PoliceChiefTownHall.

Regan Williams, senior vice president and recruiter at Bob Murray & Associates will moderate the event

After the town hall, an online survey will be available at this link for residents to provide feedback. The survey will be up for one week after the town hall.

The city said the city manager will make a final recommendation in July. City council would then have to vote to confirm the city manager's recommendation.

Aurora has conducted a nationwide search for its next chief after Nick Metz retired in December.

At the time of his retirement, the department had come under scrutiny over the case of Officer Nate Meier, who admitted to consuming alcohol during a shift and was later found passed out behind the wheel of his patrol car in March 2019.

Meier was demoted but was not fired. It was a decision that Metz defended.