Aurora Police to discuss photos of officers allegedly depicting choke holds near site of fatal struggle with Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss photos of three officers allegedly depicting choke holds near the site of a struggle with Elijah McClain.

McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora Police officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

APD announced Thursday that officer Jaron Jones resigned his position and identified him as one of three officers in the photos.

The department is under fire for its role in the death of McClain, its response to protesters last weekend and the photos of the officers mocking his death – which are expected to be released Friday.

The McClain family is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. and a protest is planned for 6 p.m. at APD headquarters.

The August 2019 death of McClain has now made international news as Black Lives Matter protesters across the U.S. have called for justice for the 23-year-old.

The officers involved in McClain’s death were cleared of wrongdoing earlier this year, but the Colorado attorney general has now been appointed as a special prosecutor, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) are eying a federal civil rights investigation.

McClain was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident -- something his family said he did often when it was cold out because he was anemic. The 5'7" and 140-pound massage therapist had been walking to a nearby convenience store to pick up a drink. He had not committed a crime, and the initial 911 caller said he did not believe McClain was dangerous.

Body camera footage shows the confrontation quickly escalates from officers yelling "stop!" to McClain being thrown on the ground. One of the officers is heard shouting that McClain was reaching for his gun, but body camera footage doesn't definitively show him doing so.

Officers used a now-banned carotid hold to keep McClain restrained. The District Attorney said McClain lost consciousness, but regained it and was heard in body camera footage saying "my name is Elijah McClain ... I was just going home." Paramedics administered 500 mg of ketamine to sedate him, and officers were later told he had no pulse in the back of an ambulance and needed CPR.