Aurora urban camping ban will go to third vote with new amendment

The ban that would prohibit camping on all private and public property in Aurora will need to pass a third vote at the council’s next meeting on March 28.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council passed on second reading Monday night Mayor Mike Coffman’s urban camping ban.

Coffman voted aye to break council’s tie vote with an overall vote of 6-5 for the ban, which was amended to direct city staff to develop a policy on storing valuable items from an abated camp.

The ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora. It also requires a 72-hour notice before an unauthorized camp is shut down and for the city to have shelter available for every person staying in the camp. If shelter space is not available, the city would not touch the camp, according to the ban.

Now that a substantial amendment was added, though, the ban will need to pass a third vote at the council’s next meeting on March 28. Should there be no additional amendments at final reading, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days later, around the end of April.

