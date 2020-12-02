DENVER — The battle over reopening a renovated solitary confinement state prison in Fremont County and a private prison in Burlington continues on in the Senate this week, with two bills that could determine the future of both.

House Bill 1019, which is scheduled for a hearing late Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee, allows for the reopening of Centennial South, also known as CSP2 in Fremont County, to a maximum of 650 inmates, who would be relocated from other medium-security prisons around the state.

That's become a critical issue with the closing of the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center, which is due to end operations on March 7. The GEO Group announced it would close the facility after Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers said they wanted to close privately-run state prisons. That led employees at Cheyenne Mountain to start job-hunting, leaving GEO with no option other than to close.

Also included in HB 1019 are two other provisions affecting rural Colorado counties:

- One provision in the bill is a study on the feasibility of closing the rest of the state's private prisons in Bent and Crowley counties. The bill as introduced called it a "how," but Herod, bowing to testimony that the closures would devastate rural economies, allowed the study to look at "whether" to close private prisons.

- The other provision, added in the House Judiciary Committee, changes the approval process for allowing other states to house inmates in Colorado private prisons. Idaho wants to move 1,200 inmates to the shuttered Kit Carson Correctional Facility in Burlington.

