DENVER — Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Denver this weekend for an event in downtown Denver.

Sanders, 78, will host a rally at the Bellco Theatre inside the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the event itself starting at 6 p.m.

Sanders' trip to Colorado comes after his win Tuesday night in New Hampshire's presidential primary election, where he narrowly edged moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scored the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

Sanders declared that his victory in New Hampshire “is the beginning of the end" for President Donald Trump. Sanders has energized young voters and liberals with his calls for a Medicare for all health care system and free college tuition.

In September, Sanders held a rally at Civic Center Park where he campaigned for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.

Sanders won the 2016 Colorado Democratic caucus over challenger Hillary Clinton, but Colorado has since switched to a presidential primary.

Colorado participates in Super Tuesday on March 3 with more than a dozen other states, including California.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

