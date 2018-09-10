WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is embarking on a nine-state tour on behalf of Democratic candidates competing in the November elections, returning to the campaign trail ahead of a decision on another White House bid.

The packed October schedule will be the Vermont independent's most extensive stretch of campaigning since the 2016 presidential race. It will include stops in Iowa, home of the first presidential caucuses, and South Carolina, where Sanders lost decisively to Hillary Clinton in an early primary contest.

The tour will also include “Get Out The Vote,” rallies in Boulder and Fort Collins on October 24.

Sanders is expected to make a decision on the 2020 presidential campaign in the coming months and will face a crowded Democratic field - with many options for primary voters - if he runs again.

His tour will also include stops in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and California

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

