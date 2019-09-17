AURORA, Colo. — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, coming off a week of explaining how he wants to take everyone’s assault rifles away, came to Aurora to host a town hall on the topic of guns.

A small crowd of supporters and a handful of pro-gun Coloradoans filled the steps of City Hall to ask questions.

“I understand that you want to implement mandatory buyback for ARs and AK-47s,” said Evan Todd, who was shot at Columbine High School. “None of my classmates were murdered with those weapons. 50% of murders don’t happen with those weapons. Don’t you think it’s time to get rid of all semi-auto firearms?”

O’Rourke didn’t commit to that idea but added that he’s open to talking and that voices like Todd’s need to be at the table.

“So, I would love to have your help. If you want to sit down with us and talk about the kind of weapons that are going to be important to be regulated, I am here with you and want to listen to you,” said O’Rourke.

During an interview on CNN on Wednesday night, O’Rourke was asked directly if he supports gun “confiscation” and he responded “yes.” But Thursday night, when asked by 9NEWS how he would implement a mass confiscation of weapons he insisted that he “would not confiscate anything” and that this would be a “mandatory gun buyback.”

When asked what would happen if people didn’t give up their guns he added the following:

“Just as with any law, if someone fragrantly breaks that law, there’s going to be a consequence for that. But my expectation is that Americans will do the right thing. My belief is in the people of this country. Gunowners and non-gun owners alike, they’re going to follow the law.”

One person who would be unlikely to follow through on giving up her weapons is Lauren Boebert who said she drove three hours from Rifle to ask O’Rourke a question.

“I am here to say, hell no, you’re not,” she said, receiving jeers before asking her question. “I would like to know how you intend to legislate evil. Because it is not the gun. It is the heart of the man that does that.”

O’Rourke fought through an interrupting crowd and ultimately said “I refuse to accept that. this doesn’t happen in any other country. There are 329 million of us. There are 390 million guns.”

Boebert spoke with 9NEWS after the town hall. She said she doesn’t believe O’Rourke will have much success legally implementing a buyback. And said she won’t be giving up her weapons.

“I could pretty much guarantee you that the law of the land is the constitution and my home is a second amendment sanctuary home.”

