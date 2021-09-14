President Biden in Colorado: Here's what to expect Tuesday

President Biden will land at Denver International Airport Tuesday afternoon before speaking in Golden.

DENVER — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Colorado on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to land at Denver International Airport (DIA) at 1:10 p.m. before traveling to Golden where he will deliver remarks at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The White House said Biden's remarks will "underscore how the investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will help tackle the climate crisis, modernize our infrastructure, and strengthen our country’s resilience while creating good-paying, union jobs and advancing environmental justice."

After his Tuesday afternoon remarks in Golden, Biden is scheduled to depart DIA at 5:10 p.m. to return to the White House.

“I am pleased to welcome President Biden back to Colorado," said Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO). "There is no better place for the President to outline a clear vision for how his administration plans to build back better –– not just from the pandemic, but from 50 years of underinvestment in our nation. I hope the President describes the urgent steps he will take to focus on the needs of Colorado’s families and act urgently on climate change, which has driven destructive wildfires, floods, and drought across our state."

The president's Western trip began Monday with stops in Idaho and California.

In Boise, Idaho on Monday, the president met with smokejumpers, talked wildfire prevention with Idaho officials, and took a tour of the National Interagency Fire Center. The president then traveled to Sacramento, California, where he is surveying damage from the Caldor Fire.

Biden attended a campaign rally for Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) who is facing a recall election Tuesday.

