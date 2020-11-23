'Trump needs to respect the will of the voters': Former Gov. Bill Owens urges concession

"And—no matter our own personal political views—we should, as Americans, do the same," Owens said.

DENVER — A former Colorado Republican governor is asking President Donald Trump to "respect the will of the voters," using his own election as an example.

Bill Owens was the governor of Colorado from 1999-2007 and on Facebook said, "in 1998 I was the first Republican to be elected Governor of the State of Colorado in 24 years ... I won that 1998 race by 8,297 votes out of 1.3 million cast."

He goes on to say:

"For the good of the country and our democracy President Trump needs to respect the will of the voters, accede to the wishes of the electorate, and help prepare the way for the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. And—no matter our own personal political views—we should, as Americans, do the same."

Read the full post below:

Other Republicans have come forward with similar sentiments, including former Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, a longtime Trump supporter, who on Sunday said on ABC that it was time for the president to stop contesting the outcome. Christie said Trump's legal team was a "national embarrassment."

>> The Associated Press contributed to this report