Bill advances to protect Colorado educators from doxxing

A bill from State Sen. Kevin Priola (R) also makes teachers protected professionals whose personal information can't be posted online if there's a perceived threat.

DENVER — The Colorado legislature is pursuing a bill to protect educators from doxxing, two months after the identities of hundreds of Douglas County teachers faced potential exposure after participating in a protest.

If enacted, Senate Bill 171 would add educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.

“We want to make sure we pass this bill before something truly horrific happens here in this state,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village. “The threats our teachers face came into sharp focus a few weeks ago in Douglas County.”

The Senate Education Committee advanced the bill in a 6-1 vote Thursday, sending it to the full Senate for consideration. The vote came after over an hour of public testimony, mostly from educators from the Douglas County School District.

Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

