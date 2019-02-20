KUSA - A contentious bill, HB19-1032, that would require school districts who choose to provide sex ed courses to teach a comprehensive curriculum, was approved by the Colorado House Tuesday.

A comprehensive curriculum means more options for students other than abstinence. The bill does not require that schools teach sex education.

Most schools in the state have done so after a similar law was passed in 2013, but there were some -- including charter and rural schools -- that opted out.

HB19-1032 was approved by a vote of 39-23 and now heads to the Senate.

"We want to make sure kids understand that there are different relationship models beside just heterosexual -- that there are people who are lesbian, gay and bisexual," Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver), one of the bill's primary sponsors, said.

The bill comes with its fair share of opposition, including Jeff Johnston, a culture and policy analyst for Focus on the Family based in Colorado Springs.

"I believe it's unconstitutional," Johnston said. "Colorado State Constitution makes it clear that local districts will control the instruction in public schools in their districts and this gives control to the state."

The bill also seeks $1 million dollars a year to create a grant for smaller school districts who can't afford these kinds of programs.

It's sponsored by three Democrats - Representatives Susan Lontine and Yadira Caraveo, and Sen. Nancy Todd - as well as Sen. Don Corom, a Republican.

