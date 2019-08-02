Colorado lawmakers are poised to discuss a bill to protect small - maybe even the smallest - businesses in the state.

Senate Bill 103 called "Legalizing Minors' Businesses" would allow kids to operate a small business without worries that police would shut them down.

The bill prohibits any county or city from requiring a license or permit for people younger than 18 who are running a temporary business, which is defined as no more than 84 consecutive days.

The bill comes after police shut down a lemonade stand in Stapleton last year. Three boys and their mom set up a lemonade stand near a Denver arts festival.

Someone complained and police shut it down after finding the boys had no permit.

The kids already changed Denver's ordinances. The city council passed new rules allowing kids to legally operate lemonade stands in Denver.

The exact verbiage in Denver's bill allows a "children's neighborhood beverage stand" and stipulates that the people running it must be younger than 17, be in a residential neighborhood and be at least 200 feet away from any other vendor that's selling drinks.

SB19-103 is sponsored by Sens. Angela Williams and Jack Tate and Reps. James Coleman and Terri Carver.

