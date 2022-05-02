Colorado legislature approves bill to reduce, delay implementation of vehicle fees

A bill delaying the tax increase just needs the governor's signature.

DENVER — State lawmakers passed a bill Monday to delay a gas fee and reduce a vehicle registration fee, a move that would save the average Coloradan just under $13 by the end of 2023.

If approved by Gov. Jared Polis, House Bill 1351 would delay the start of the phased-in road usage fee of $0.02 per gallon from July 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023. The bill would also decrease the road safety surcharge for vehicle registrations in 2023 by $11.10 — $5.55 more than the currently scheduled fee reduction.

This comes as, in March, the average gas price in Colorado hit $3.91 per gallon, nearing the all-time state record of $4.09 from 2008, according to AAA Colorado.

