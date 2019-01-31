The first two bills tied to the health care agenda of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis are already moving through the state legislative process — although, if passed, it will likely be at least a couple of years before Coloradans see results.

House Bill 1004, which would set up a study on a “public option” for health insurance, won approval from the House Health & Insurance Committee on Jan. 23 on a 9-2 vote.

Polis, in signing an executive order last week that created the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, mentioned the public option bill and another that would allow Coloradans to obtain prescription drugs from Canada. Both were part of his health care agenda on the campaign trail in 2018.

Public option insurance is a state-run plan. It’s not out of the ordinary; Colorado has, for more than a century, had a state-run workers compensation insurance plan, known as Pinnacol Assurance, which is the insurer of last resort for any business that can’t get workers comp elsewhere.

Under a public option plan for health care, those who can’t afford private insurance — mostly individuals and families who don’t get health insurance from an employer or from Medicaid or Medicare, and have to buy it on the private market — would be the chief customers for the public option.

Read more at Colorado Politics: https://bit.ly/2UtakBh