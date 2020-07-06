Black Lives Matter protests happening throughout Colorado

People in Boulder, Northglenn, Longmont, Greeley and Louisville joined the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday afternoon.

COLORADO, USA — People in Boulder, Northglenn, Longmont, Greeley and Louisville will join the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Pease lives in Castle Rock, a city that's 92% white according to the latest census data

"This isn't a Denver problem, this isn't a metro city problem – this is an American problem, this is a suburban problem," Pease said. "It's our problem. Let's listen to the people in our community. Let's listen to the things they're saying. Let's listen to them tell their stories. Let's listen to the people saying they don't like coming to Castle Rock because they're scared to be here."

Stories that will be shared during their Black Lives Matter event Sunday afternoon.

"Let's listen to the people who say they have never felt at home here after living here for ten years, who had a racist neighbor and they finally were able to move and the relief of that," Pease said. "These are all stories that we're hearing. It is their stories. Not ours. But we can use our privilege to amplify their voices"

Both Joshua and Sydney in Louisville said they're using their white privilege to do their part

"We thought it was important to show our neighbors we're with them. We know that there's racism in this community, Sydney said. "We know there's racism among the police and we're here to stand behind them, stand with them, and make sure they know that not all their neighbors are racists."

Louisville, which is 86% white according to the latest census data, contains the population that needs to be hearing these messages, Sydney said.

"We're going to have eight minutes and 46 second of silence, where we are expecting most people to be white," Sydney said. "So we're asking them to really reflect on how long the officers had to change their behavior and therefore not kill George Floyd."

Both Sydney and Joshua said they recognize that black people are tired of working to show their humanity.

"The people of castle rock are kind, generous, wonderful people. But I do think sometimes we have misconceptions that get in the way of that kindness and generosity," Pease said. "So I want to break down those barriers, break down those walls, and remind castle rock of who we are and who we can be because we can be better."

