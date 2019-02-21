KUSA - 9NEWS Political Reporter Marshall Zelinger and Photojournalist Corky Scholl have traveled across the country to follow behind two guys who are making their way across Iowa, but are totally not running for president (yet): former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D).

We'll be checking in with them over the next few days on TV but follow along here for Marshall's latest updates:

3:50 p.m. CST: Local radio station deejay ranting about drivers who don’t knock the snow off car roofs and windows and then having the wind dust the cars behind with said snow. Iowans share Coloradan problems.

2:20 p.m. CST: Hellllllllo Cedar Rapids. Actually, goodbye Cedar Rapids. We’re packing up our Hyundai Kona (never heard of one before) and driving 90 minutes to Dubuque (eastern Iowa) where Bennet will visit a house party (i.e. fundraiser) hosted by local Democrat organizer Helen Varner.

11:05 a.m. MST: Boarded flight with Nic Garcia from the Denver Post, who is on his third trip to shadow former Gov. John Hickenlooper, first trip to see Sen. Michael Bennet in Iowa.

10:40 a.m. MST: Made it through security and got to our gate on the B concourse. A gentle-voiced Kim Christiansen told us we had arrived on the train. Our excitement diminished as we walked past gates for Tokyo and Chicago to get to our Cedar Rapids flight.

9:45 a.m. MST: Arrived at DIA with photojournalist Corky Scholl. We checked a modest four bags and had to swap some weight between two to stay under 50 pounds. Security checkpoint estimated wait 20 mins.