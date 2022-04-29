Judge rules Boebert challengers can remain on GOP primary ballot

Four voters argued in lawsuit that some of the signatures collected should have been ruled invalid.

DENVER — A Denver judge ruled late Wednesday that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's Republican primary challenger, state Sen. Don Coram, will remain on the ballot in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Denver District Court Judge Alex C. Myers rejected an attempt by four voters who live in the Western Slope-based district to eject Coram from the primary based on an argument that the Montrose Republican didn't submit enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions.

Coram won a spot in the June 28 primary after Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold determined that he submitted 1,568 valid signatures belonging to Republican residents of the district, but the group charged that 390 of the signatures shouldn't have been accepted, alleging a variety of errors made by Coram's campaign and election officials.

The lawsuit was filed on April 18 against Griswold, a Democrat, by David Laird, Dale Ruggles, Mandy Roberts and Bryon Roberts. Coram joined the lawsuit as an intervenor-respondent.

Colorado law requires that congressional candidates who petition onto the ballot gather 1,500 signatures. Alternatively, candidates can win a spot in their party's primary by receiving support from delegates to a party assembly, which is how Boebert qualified.

