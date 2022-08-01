Temporary restraining order prevents Boulder County from enforcing part of gun ordinance

The order granted Tuesday prevents Boulder County from enforcing part of an ordinance preventing the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday preventing Boulder County from partially enforcing newly passed gun control measures.

Boulder County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved five ordinances on Aug. 2 related to firearms.

Ordinance No. 2022-5 prohibits the sale and purchase of assault weapons, large capacity magazines and trigger activators. The ordinance prohibits a person, corporation or other entity in unincorporated Boulder County from manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling or transferring any assault weapon, large-capacity magazine or rapid-fire trigger activator.

>Video above from July: Legal arm of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners submits legal challenge to Colorado gun magazine law.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and National Foundation for Gun Rights filed an amended complaint on Aug. 18 challenging that ordinance's regulation of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, alleging the ordinance violates the 2nd and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

The temporary restraining order granted Tuesday will be in effect for 14 days unless modified by the court and prevents Boulder County from enforcing the part of Ordinance No. 2022-5 pertaining to assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. It doesn't apply to the ban on the sale or purchase of rapid-fire trigger activators.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney, who approved the temporary restraining order, set a court hearing for Sept. 8.

The organization's legal actions follow a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights and threatens to upend similar firearms restrictions across the country. After the high court's decision, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners promised a wave of lawsuits — and is following through with that promise.

Another temporary restraining order granted in July prevents the nearby town of Superior from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Taylor Rhodes, executive director of the group, said in a statement that "it doesn’t matter how big or how small the localities are — if you pass unconstitutional gun control, we will sue you.”

The gun rights organizations contend in part that millions of citizens own the now-banned rifles and magazines that can store more than a 10-round limit imposed by City of Boulder in July — and that they are entitled to possess, sell or transfer them legally under the 2nd Amendment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.