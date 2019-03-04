BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County officials said on Wednesday they halted the proposed Crestone oil and gas project because of Senate Bill 2019-181's passage in the Legislature.

Denver-based Crestone Peak Resources's project involves drilling wells near County Line Road and State Highway 52.

Officials said the project would remain on-hold until the bill's changes are fully understood and in place.

SB-181 passed the state Senate early Wednesday after clearing the state House in March and now sits on Gov. Jared Polis' desk for signing. He has expressed support for the bill when it was first announced and has given no indication he has concerns about the current legislation.

In one of the bill's larger changes to the industry, the importance of oil and gas production and public health would no longer be on equal ground: The environment, wildlife and public health would take precedence over oil and gas production.

A Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) hearing on the Crestone project slated for April 29 and April 30 has been postponed.

COGCC is a government organization charged with "fostering responsible development of the state's oil and gas natural resources in a manner consistent with the protection of public health, safety, and welfare, including the environment and wildlife resources," according to its website.

The Crestone Comprehensive Development Plan would have been heard by the commission, but due to potential changes in the makeup of the commission, Boulder County officials have postponed the hearing until all the new rules are finalized.

Polis has not yet signed the bill, but he is expected to do so any day now.

COGCC is currently the only regulatory body in the state that would have any say over where new pipelines, wells and drill sites are allowed to be.

In SB-181, control is wrested from the commission and given more to local governments and other regulatory bodies in the state.

As far as the Crestone pipeline is concerned, a planned April 9 public comment session has been canceled. More details are expected on the rescheduled hearing "as soon as the information is available."

Boulder County officials have long been against the project - a press release from the county in November of last year outlines why the county thinks the Crestone project should be scrapped. In September of last year, Boulder County sued both Crestone Peak Resources and 9 North LLC.

The county's chief complaint was that the companies had applied for drilling permits in areas "that [are] either county-owned open space or protected by county conservation easements."

Crestone - according to the county - applied for drilling permits from the COGCC after the county filed their lawsuit against them.

The back-and-forth between Crestone and the county spilled into 2019. After the COGCC offered to hear Crestone's permit requests in December 2018, a district judge in Boulder County tossed out 23 of the 27 claims made by officials against the company - allowing four to continue forward. It is not clear, with the recent potential changes to the COGCC and drilling in the state, if the lawsuit will continue.

9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark contributed to this report.

