BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder voters will officially see an e-cigarette tax on the ballot this November.

During a city council meeting Tuesday night, the tax was unanimously approved for the ballot and a ban on flavored tobacco products moved forward.

The first measure would add a 40% sales tax on electronic cigarettes if it's approved by voters.

Council members in Boulder are also considering a rule that would both ban flavored tobacco products within the city and would raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

Those rules do not have to be approved by voters.

The flavored tobacco ban went through its second reading Tuesday night and will be up for final passage in two weeks.

