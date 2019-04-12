BRIGHTON, Colo. — After voters recalled Brighton's mayor in November, city council chose a replacement Tuesday night.

Councilman Greg Mills was voted into the position seven to one.

Former Mayor Ken Kreutzer was accused of knowing about water rate overcharges and then firing the city manager to cover up what allegedly happened. Kreutzer has denied the claims, saying the firing was a personnel issue.

It was the first time an elected official faced a recall in the city's 132-year history.

Councilman Matt Johnston, who led the effort to recall Kreutzer, later threatened his colleagues with recalls if they did not support one of his choices for who would take over as mayor of the city. Mills was included on that list.

Councilmember Mary Pollack was the single vote against Mills Tuesday night. She argued the council wasn't unified in their decision.

"If a little group locked arms and said this is who we're gonna have, who cares about the experience, who cares about who wants to be mayor. We've made up our minds," she said. "There's going to be no difference, only worse. Because someone that's still not really in the position is still gonna run the show."

It's not immediately clear if Councilman Johnston will run a recall against Councilwoman Pollack for defying him.

Mills will be officially seated as mayor Dec. 17.

