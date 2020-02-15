DENVER — Multiple contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will be make stops in Colorado over the next week.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is holding a town hall in Aurora. The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will hold an event Feb. 23 at the Fillmore Auditorium on 1510 N. Clarkson St. in Denver. The doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the event begins at 3 p.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) previously announced a rally in downtown Denver this weekend.
The Vermont lawmaker will appear in Exhibition Halls C and D at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
President Trump will also make a stop in the Centennial State to support Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner.
They are scheduled to appear together at a rally at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Colorado will hold its primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.
