Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca proposes replacing DPD with ‘peace force’

The peacekeeping force would be unarmed and not have arrest power, according to the bill that if approved by city council, would go to Denver voters in November.

DENVER — Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca has filed a bill proposing replacing the Denver Police Department (DPD) with an unarmed “peace force” that would serve public safety by “proactive means.”

“This department is charged with responsibility to actively implement strategies to prevent conflict, reduce violence, and strengthen security and is to do so prioritizing a holistic, anti-racist, public health oriented approach,” the bill reads.

If a majority of Denver’s city council members approve the bill, it would go to voters in November in a special election.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock decried the proposal in a statement provided to 9NEWS on Friday, calling it “ignorant of the reforms we have already undertaken in public safety.”

“City Council should reject is soundly, and the Councilwoman should exercise greater transparency and public accountability before putting something of this magnitude forward for a vote again instead of springing it on the public,” Hancock’s statement reads. “I firmly stand behind the men and women of our police department, and will continue to hold accountable those who step over the line when dealing with the public.”

CdeBaca’s proposal comes amid nationwide discussions about police brutality and systemic racism following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Protesters have called for defunding police departments. Following large demonstrations in Denver, DPD was ordered to stop using non-lethal weapons like tear gas and rubber bullets unless specifically authorized by on-scene supervisors ranked captain or above.

The department has also vowed additional reforms, including a task force to "reimagine" policing.

CdeBaca’s “peace force” proposal calls for the new agency to “subsume” all of DPD’s funding, and focus on underlying issues that lead to police response including homelessness and mental illness.

The bill says that the peacekeeping force will not have immunity unless “it can be shown by clear and convincing evidence that the action was necessary for immediate self-defense and/or the immediate defense of another person.”

In addition, the bill says most members of the peace force would not have arrest powers or be armed.

“In particular, triage systems will be developed so that situations involving nonviolent, addiction, minor accidents and infractions, mental health crises and any situations that do not require it, are not responded to with armed officers unless a specific assessment is made that an armed response is warranted,” the bill says.

The bill is on the agenda for the Aug. 17 city council meeting.