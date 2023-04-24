Candidate Nick Campion drops out of Denver city council race

Campion said in a YouTube video that his becoming a father motivated his decision to drop out. "Sometimes life moves you in a different direction," he said.

DENVER — Not only will the city's mayor be decided by the June runoff election, but four Denver city council districts were set to be decided too. Now, only three will hold runoffs.

District 7 councilperson candidate Nick Campion announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the race, making Flor Alvidrez the next councilperson.

In the video announcement posted to YouTube, besides announcing that he was dropping out of the city council race, he also announced he's going to be a father, saying he and his partner feel it's best to move outside of Denver to raise a child.

In March, 9NEWS asked each city councilperson candidate to answer this prompt: In 250 characters or less, tell us who and what your campaign stands for.

Campion said, "I am in the race because I am passionate about serving individuals, communities and the planet. It angers me that life is not fair for many individuals and that we are hurting the planet. As a city we need to do more."

In the YouTube video, Campion says, "I have some news to share. I am conceding from the Denver City Council District 7 race – the reason why? Because I'm going to be a dad."

He says the recent news "changed my life and my goals." He says his original goal back in September was to win city council and make a difference in Denver.

"Now that's changed with being a dad, and that's my goal is to be an awesome father and be an awesome partner and still make a difference, but right now me and my partner feel it was best to move outside Denver to raise a child," he said.

He also thanked the voters, donors, volunteers and staff who supported his race.

In the April election, Campion finished second behind Alvidrez by 107 votes.

Alvidrez will win the seat in June after securing almost 39% support in last month's election. She needed 50% plus one to avoid a runoff.

It's too late to take Campion's name off the ballot, but any votes cast for him will not count.

With Campion dropping out, both candidates must return any unspent fair election fund dollars.

Campion and Alvidrez were set to receive a combined $44,000 from that taxpayer fund.