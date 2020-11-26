x
Cathy Reynolds, first woman elected to Denver City Council, passes away

She served for 25 years on the board of the Colorado Municipal League and was twice its president.

DENVER — Cathy Reynolds, the first woman elected to the Denver City Council in 1975, has died. She was 76.

She also is the longest-serving council member, 28 years and 21 days in the council's at-large seat, until 2003. Reynolds is a former council president.

Two years ago Saturday, she lamented on Facebook about aging.

"Older life is no picnic for an old sinner like me, but it’s good," she wrote.

